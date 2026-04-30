

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $239 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $5.341 billion from $5.218 billion last year.



Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $412 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $5.341 Bln vs. $5.218 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $ 22 B



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