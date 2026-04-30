

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $941 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $730 million, or $2.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $975 million or $3.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $4.452 billion from $3.999 billion last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $941 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue: $4.452 Bln vs. $3.999 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.83 To $ 3.93 Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.10 To $ 17.50 Full year revenue guidance: 10 %



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