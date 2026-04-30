Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Minerals Engages APEX Geoscience Ltd. to Commence Maiden Mineral Resource Estimates on the Tombstone and Cervantes Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces it has engaged APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) of Edmonton, Alberta to complete maiden mineral resource estimates ("MREs") and National Instrument (NI) 43-101 technical reports at the Company's two projects: the 85%-owned Tombstone Project in Southeastern Arizona, and the 100%-owned Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico. The respective maiden MREs and supporting technical reports are expected to be released in late Q3 2026.

The Tombstone project is currently completing a combined 17,000m RC and Core drilling campaign that commenced last year, and exploration data from the project received to the end of June 2026 is expected to be included in the MRE. The MRE is expected to be based on over 25,000 meters across 130+ drill holes of combined Core and RC drilling conducted by Aztec since drilling commenced in 2020. The maiden MRE is expected to indicate open-pittable and leachable oxidized Au-Ag resources.

At Cervantes, Aztec has drilled over 12,200 meters across 73 drill holes in Core and RC drilling campaigns spanning from 2017 to 2023. The drilling at Cervantes has been concentrated at the California zone of oxide gold potential, and the maiden MRE is expected to provide a baseline from which to grow, as mineralization appears to be open in all directions. Recent surface exploration has expanded the footprint along strike of the mineralized host quartz feldspar porphyry (Qfp) by 50%, and has also identified prospective surface values for the California North, Brazil, and Estrella targets.

Engagement of Atrium Research

Aztec also announces it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on Aztec based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with Aztec's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $10,200 every quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 18 months beginning on May 1st, 2026. At the end of the Term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a quarter-to-quarter basis, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

ABOUT ATRIUM RESEARCH

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone and Cervantes Projects, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone and Cervantes Projects, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone and Cervantes Projects, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-minerals-engages-apex-geoscience-ltd.-to-commence-maiden-mineral-resource-1162769