

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $7 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CNH Industrial N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $18 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $3.826 billion from $3.828 billion last year.



CNH Industrial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $7 Mln. vs. $131 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.826 Bln vs. $3.828 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.35 To $ 0.45



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