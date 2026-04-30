Novartis Pharma AG: Novartis finalizes US manufacturing and R&D expansion plan with seventh new facility

At one-year mark, company has progressed all components of US investment plan to support delivery of innovative medicines to US patients

New active pharmaceutical ingredients facility in North Carolina to enable end-to-end manufacturing for all advanced technology platforms in US - a first in company's history

Basel, April 30, 2026 - Novartis today announced plans to add a new facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, focused on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing for solid dosage tablets, capsules and RNA therapeutics. The facility represents a critical step that will strengthen end-to-end US production capability from active ingredients through finished medicines.



This announcement marks the company's seventh new facility planned within a year of its announced $23 billion investment in US-based manufacturing, research and development. The 56,200-square-foot facility will expand the company's presence in North Carolina to five facilities across three sites. The infrastructure will support not only today's medicines, but also the development and delivery of future innovative therapies for US patients.



"Last year we committed to adding seven new facilities in the US, and today we finalize our plans to expand our US manufacturing and R&D footprint in the US," said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "By building a connected, end-to-end footprint, we are strengthening our ability to locally develop, produce, and deliver medicines at scale, enabling timely access to innovation for patients in the US."



February 2026: Broke ground on a new biomedical research center in San Diego, California, expanding its US research presence alongside Cambridge, Massachusetts, and supporting discovery across disease areas including neuroscience and oncology

Broke ground on a new biomedical research center in San Diego, California, expanding its US research presence alongside Cambridge, Massachusetts, and supporting discovery across disease areas including neuroscience and oncology February 2026: Announced a new manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, to produce RLTs for cancer patients, expanding the company's coast-to-coast RLT network to five facilities

Announced a new manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, to produce RLTs for cancer patients, expanding the company's coast-to-coast RLT network to five facilities January 2026: Announced a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Winter Park, Florida, the first in the Southeastern US

Announced a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Winter Park, Florida, the first in the Southeastern US December 2025: Broke ground on a flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina, adding solid dosage tablet and capsule and biologics production and packaging for treatments across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases

Broke ground on a flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina, adding solid dosage tablet and capsule and biologics production and packaging for treatments across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases November 2025: Opened a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Carlsbad, California - the first such site in the region serving the Western US, Alaska, and Hawaii

Opened a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Carlsbad, California - the first such site in the region serving the Western US, Alaska, and Hawaii Ongoing: Expansions of existing RLT facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Millburn, New Jersey, supporting current and future demand for these cancer treatments

Since April 2025, Novartis has made significant progress on its commitment to manufacture all key Novartis medicines for US patients in the US. These investments are expanding capacity and building the foundation to deliver advanced therapies to the patients who rely on them, including time-sensitive treatments like radioligand therapies (RLT).

The company is on track to establish end-to-end manufacturing for all advanced technology platforms in the US, including small and large molecules, and radioligand, RNA therapeutics, cell and gene therapies - a first in Novartis history.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; potential future sales or earnings; or strategy, plans, expectations or intentions, including discussions regarding our continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. Nor can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits from the plans and investments described in this press release will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; the success of our key products, commercial priorities and strategy; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; potential significant breaches of information security or disruptions of our information technology systems; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future global exchange rates; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.



Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

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