

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $92.0 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $62.9 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.5 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $811.9 million from $773.2 million last year.



Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $92.0 Mln. vs. $62.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $811.9 Mln vs. $773.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.76 To $ 0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 815 M To $ 845 M



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