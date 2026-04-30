

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $498.2 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $490.5 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $562.0 million or $2.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $1.857 billion from $1.764 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $498.2 Mln. vs. $490.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.857 Bln vs. $1.764 Bln last year.



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