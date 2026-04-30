Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("ACM" or the "Company") announces that Minerália - Minas, Geotecnia e Cosntruções, Lda. ("Minerália") has, as registered title holder of the Borralha mineral concession being held beneficially in trust for ACM, formally established the "Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project" (Comissão de Acompanhamento e Observatório Social do Projeto da Mina da Borralha) as a dedicated platform for stakeholder engagement, transparency, and community participation (the "Committee").

This Committee brings together, for the first time in Portugal, a fully representative group of local and community stakeholders in the Borralha Tungsten Project, including:

Municipality of Montalegre;

Parish of Salto;

Local community, cultural and sports associations;

Representatives of the local population of Borralha;

Representatives of local farmers;

Common land (baldios) representatives;

Salto Volunteer Fire Brigade; and

Academic representation through the Department of Earth Sciences of the University of Minho (Braga).

The establishment of this Committee forms part of the Company's Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) commitments, ensuring the structured monitoring of the social, environmental, and economic impacts of the Company's Borralha Tungsten Project, while promoting ongoing dialogue and cooperation with the local community.

The creation of the "Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project" represents a significant milestone in the development of the Borralha Project. It reflects not only compliance with regulatory requirements but also a proactive and structured approach to reinforcing the project's social license to operate.

Importantly, the Committee has been constituted with the unanimous participation of all invited stakeholders, demonstrating a strong level of local engagement, trust, and willingness to actively contribute to the project's successful development.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of Allied Critical Metals, commented: "The establishment of this Committee is a very important step in the development of the Borralha Tungsten Project. It reflects our commitment to transparency, responsible development, and meaningful engagement with local communities. Having all stakeholders participate unanimously is a strong signal of trust and reinforces our confidence in Borralha as a long-term, sustainable project aligned with European strategic priorities."

João Barros, President, COO and Director of Allied Critical Metals, added: "This initiative goes beyond regulatory compliance. It sets a new standard in Portugal for how mining projects can be developed in close partnership with local communities. The unanimous participation of all stakeholders demonstrates a shared vision for the future of Borralha and aims to ensure that the project's social and economic benefits are developed in a structured, inclusive, and transparent manner."

This initiative sets a new benchmark in Portugal for stakeholder involvement in mining and infrastructure projects, highlighting a model based on transparency, inclusiveness, and shared value creation.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned tungsten mineral projects, the Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favorable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement towards feasibility and development. The Vila Verde Tungsten Project represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Tungsten Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Borralha Tungsten Project dated April 14, 2026, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

CEO and Director

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

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The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated structured monitoring of the social, environmental, and economic impacts of the Borralha Tungsten Project; the Company's expectations regarding ongoing dialogue and cooperation with the local community; the expectation that the Committee will reinforce the project's social license to operate; the expectation that the unanimous participation of stakeholders reflects ongoing local engagement, trust, and willingness to contribute to the project's successful development; the belief that the establishment of the Committee represents a significant milestone in the development of the Borralha Tungsten Project; the expectation that the Borralha Tungsten Project will develop as a long-term, sustainable project aligned with European strategic priorities; the expectation that the Committee will ensure the project's social and economic benefits are developed in a structured, inclusive, and transparent manner; the intention to advance the Borralha Tungsten Project toward feasibility and development; the expectation that the Vila Verde Tungsten Project represents additional exploration upside; and the potential for the Borralha Tungsten Project to contribute to secure western tungsten supply chains. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's FLI and reference should also be made to the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the FLI prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the FLI contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the FLI. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise FLI whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.