

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Health care company Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of $15 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $126 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted income from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.37 per share, compared to $0.62 per share last year.



Worldwide net sales for the quarter grew 3 percent to $2.70 billion from $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year. It declined 1 percent on an organic basis.



Continuing operations exclude Baxter's Kidney Care business, which was divested in January 2025, and is reported as discontinued operations.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of flat to 1 percent on a reported basis, with flat organic sales growth from continuing operations.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, BAX is trading on the NYSE at $17.66, up $0.75 or 4.47 percent.



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