Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company has mobilized a drill to the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Silver ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This drill program will consist of 4 holes targeting the Thomas Ogden Zone. Structural data generated from the oriented core carried out on the last drill campaign is being utilized to optimize drill hole orientation to target the different generations of gold bearing quartz veins as well as determining the plunge of the prominent east plunging fold structure which appears to play an important role in the emplacement of the gold bearing veins. By integrating 3D structural data from previous oriented core, we have identified that one gold bearing quartz vein set was drilled sub-parallel to previous drill hole orientations, potentially underrepresenting this quartz vein set. To rectify this, the new program will utilize a different drill hole orientation designed to cross-cut this newly identified vein set.

Assay results will be released as they are received and compiled.

The Ogden Gold Project is located within the Timmins Gold Camp and has over 8km of strike length along the prolific Porcupine-Destor Break, the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Camp. This project was acquired in November, 2008 when MEK signed an Option Joint Venture Agreement with Goldcorp (Now Discovery Silver). Ogden is strategically located between Pan American Silvers' West Timmins Mine and Galleon Golds West Cache development to the west and Discovery Silvers' Dome Mine and Mill complex which is located 8km to the east. Currently there are six zones of mineralization identified; Naybob North, South and West, Porphyry Hill, Thomas Ogden (TOG) and Thomas Ogden West with Naybob South and TOG seeing the majority of the work. Highlights of drilling include 210.19 g/t gold over 12.53m from TOG-13-25 (see MEK news release dated may 22, 2013) and 9.24 g/t gold over 6.61m from Naybob South (See Corporation's website). Additional mineralization was discovered in drilling one kilometer west of TOG returning an intercept of 5.06 g/t gold over 2.60m (See News Release March 4, 2016) with a follow up hole returning a down hole intercept of 4.96 g/t gold over 3.97m including a second zone of mineralization assaying 1.43 g/t gold over 14.00m (see MEK news release date June 05, 2017). This further highlights the exploration potential on the western portion of the property, which is contiguous with Galleon Gold (See Figure 1) and has seen minimal work.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/295029_7ec4528ba48e7bba_002full.jpg

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295029

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.