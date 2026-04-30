Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), today announces the successful completion of its first export of medical cannabis gummies to Australia, generating approximately $350,000 in revenue and marking a significant milestone in the Company's international growth strategy.

The export reflects accelerating global demand for regulated cannabis edibles and reinforces Herbal Dispatch's ability to deliver compliant, high-quality products into international markets. The customer for this shipment is a top three global cannabis company, further validating Herbal Dispatch's positioning as a trusted supply partner in the international medical cannabis ecosystem.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the first tranche of our export of premium cannabis gummies to Australia," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch "This milestone highlights both the strength of our product offering and our ability to execute in regulated international markets. We view this as an important step in scaling a high-margin export channel and establishing recurring international revenue streams."

The shipped products consist of Herbal Dispatch's medical cannabis gummies, produced in compliance with Canadian federal regulations and applicable GMP standards. Based on current demand and partner engagement, the Company anticipates additional follow-on shipments in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The Company currently maintains active export relationships across multiple international markets, including Australia, Portugal, Germany (most recently in January 2026), Brazil, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Costa Rica, reflecting the continued expansion of its global distribution footprint.





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Expanding Edibles Strategy

In parallel with its international initiatives, Herbal Dispatch is actively expanding its gummies and edibles offering domestically under the Chomp brand, responding to strong and growing consumer demand across both medical and recreational channels. The Company views edibles as a key category for long-term growth, driven by consumer preference for convenient, dose-controlled formats and increasing adoption across global markets.

Herbal Dispatch's integrated platform-spanning product development, distribution, and direct-to-consumer channels-positions the Company to capture share in the expanding edibles segment both in Canada and internationally.

This initial export shipment represents a meaningful step forward in Herbal Dispatch's broader strategy to scale its international footprint while simultaneously strengthening its domestic product portfolio. The Company continues to build a diversified revenue base across high-growth categories and jurisdictions, with a focus on margin expansion and sustainable growth.

Herbal Dispatch will provide further updates as additional shipments progress.





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ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, future growth of sales related to edibles both domestically and internationally, including additional follow-on shipments in 2026. The successful execution of these initiatives is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, regulatory approvals of anticipated export sales, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.