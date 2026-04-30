Today, Lenovo announced Your Club Your Canvas, a new global initiative under its Work For Humankind platform that will appoint designers, artists and filmmakers as official Creative Directors of grassroots football clubs across Brazil, China, Italy and the United States.

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Lenovo Work For Humankind Your Club Your Canvas Campaign

With musician and Angel City FC investor Becky G serving as Global Ambassador, the program embeds young creatives within real community clubs for one season. Becky G will collaborate with each Creative Director to design a limited-edition football kit that reflects the communities behind each club, inspired by the voices of players and fans, and created using the latest Lenovo AI-enabled devices and tools.

A new generation is expressing belonging through culture, spanning fashion, design, digital storytelling, and the causes and communities they choose to stand behind. Grassroots football clubs have always been anchors for connection and opportunity, yet many operate with limited resources, despite their cultural importance. Your Club Your Canvas builds on that legacy by using creativity and technology to help support the communities these clubs serve.

"This is more than just redesigning a jersey. It's about putting creative control into the hands of communities who live the story every week," said Becky G, Global Ambassador for the initiative. "By bringing together tech and AI with emerging creative talent, there's a real opportunity to design the next wave of culture and what community looks and feels like for these grassroots clubs."

Through Lenovo's AI-enabled devices and creative technology tools, fans, players, and club leadership will share their local stories, traditions, and causes important to each club-working alongside Creative Directors to bring them to life in a limited-edition football kit inspired by the people behind each club.

All net proceeds from the kit sales will be reinvested into the participating clubs and club-led initiatives, helping support community initiatives even after the season ends.

"Creatives want to help shape culture, not sit on the sidelines," said Emily Ketchen, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group and International Markets. "Football clubs have always belonged to the local community and have created incredible stories grounded in a strong local identity. Our role is to give creators the tools to express their creativity. With Lenovo's Your Club Your Canvas, we're using AI devices and tools to support and expand that creativity. For us, Work For Humankind demonstrates the ethos of smarter technology for all, supporting people in the service of their communities. When technology helps make connections, amplifies real voices and real pride, that's when we can help people make a difference."

While Lenovo's AI capabilities power global sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, Your Club Your Canvas brings that same spirit of technology-driven impact to the local pitch.

The participating clubs were selected for their deep roots in their communities and reflect the diverse role grassroots football plays around the world:

Brazil: Grêmio Osasco Audax Esporte Clube (Audax) recruits young players from underserved neighborhoods and favelas, creating pathways to opportunity-some of whom have gone on to play professionally.

Grêmio Osasco Audax Esporte Clube (Audax) recruits young players from underserved neighborhoods and favelas, creating pathways to opportunity-some of whom have gone on to play professionally. China: Regimen United F.C., known for fusing football with art and street culture, will extend that creative spirit beyond the pitch by hosting AI-powered workshops to give children in rural communities access to new tools for expression.

Regimen United F.C., known for fusing football with art and street culture, will extend that creative spirit beyond the pitch by hosting AI-powered workshops to give children in rural communities access to new tools for expression. Italy: Treviso FBC 1993 represents football's enduring bond with community. Rebuilt after bankruptcy through deep local support, it now stands as a symbol of resilience and generational pride.

Treviso FBC 1993 represents football's enduring bond with community. Rebuilt after bankruptcy through deep local support, it now stands as a symbol of resilience and generational pride. United States: Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC have expanded access and representation, including launching a women's team that is fully women-owned and led.

Across each market, the work between fans and Creative Directors will be documented including conversations, experimentation and collaboration that shape each design offering a genuine look at how community, creativity and technology intersect in meaningful ways

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Becky G

Becky G is a multi-platinum global superstar who has spent the last decade shaping the sound and culture of contemporary pop across languages and borders. A singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist, the six-time Latin GRAMMY nominee and Academy Award nominee, has amassed more than 28 billion career streams worldwide, building a catalog of era-defining hits while becoming one of the most recognizable voices of her generation. Her influence extends far beyond music, earning American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, and a Billboard Music Award, while her fearless advocacy for representation and community has made her a leading cultural voice on and off stage. In recognition of her growing global impact, Becky was named to the TIME100 Next list in 2025, honoring the rising leaders shaping the future across industries. In 2024, she delivered a powerful performance of her Oscar-nominated song "The Fire Inside" live at the Academy Awards

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Contacts:

Bryan Ushijima

ujoshua@lenovo.com