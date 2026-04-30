youniqx Identity - subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD): youniqx Identity delivers digital student ID for Austria's eAusweise platform

VIENNA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, the Republic of Austria announced the successful rollout of a nation-wide digital student identification card. This newest digital document was delivered by youniqx Identity, the specialised digital ID subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), for the Austrian Federal Computing Centre (BRZ). The new digital student ID is integrated into the existing 'eAusweise' ecosystem and is available to all higher-education students at universities or colleges.

An innovative, student-focused solution

The digital student ID consolidates the personal data from physical student cards into a secure electronic credential usable as a digital ID card. Holders can display and use the card through the 'eAusweise' app via their smartphone, while verification is possible both within the same app and via the anonymous peer-to-peer 'eAusweis?Check' solution. Acceptance and specific use cases remain the responsibility of each autonomous public university, ensuring flexibility across Austria's higher-education landscape.

The successful delivery marks the newest addition of digital ID documents developed by youniqx Identity for the eAusweise app. "The rollout of the digital student ID demonstrates how youniqx Identity can deliver individually adapted solutions to current public-sector and customer needs," underlines Sebastian Zehetbauer, CEO of youniqx Identity.

About youniqx Identity

youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), designs and operates high-security digital identity solutions for governments, institutions and enterprises worldwide. Its modular architecture enables rapid deployment of compliant, privacy-by-design digital IDs. youniqx Identity is the main developer for the digital ID "eID.li" in Liechtenstein, the digital document app "eAusweise" in Austria, and has won the international tender for delivering the infrastructure for the German EUDI Wallet.

For more information visit: https://www.staatsdruckerei.at/en/ and https://youniqx.com/en/about-us/

- Picture is available at AP -

Contact:

Thomas Pascher

Head of Marketing & Communications

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing Company (OSD)

P: +43 664 88690977 | pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

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