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WKN: 3622 | ISIN: AT00000OESD0 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 16:54 Uhr
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Austrian State Printing Company (OSD): OSD's Personalisation System Powers Launch of ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria and VIENNA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austrian State Printing Company (OSD) is proud to announce that its state-of-the-art personalisation platform has been deployed for the ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card (ENBIC), which was officially launched in Nigeria on 28?November?2025. OSD's solution was supplied to the partner Euphoria Press, a leading security printing company in the region selected by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). This success marks a further milestone in OSD's expanding footprint across the ECOWAS region and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Successfully supplying tailor made personalisation systems

OSD's personalisation solution "PIA - Personalisation in Action" is a user friendly modular software which covers all aspects of personalisation such as import of enrolment data, vetting, personalisation and quality assurance all within a modern user interface.

"The ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card is a flagship project that demonstrates how OSD's personalisation technology can deliver a secure, modern and tailor-made identity solution at the scale required by our customer," said Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. "Our goal was to supply not only the highest security standards but also fulfill the individual requirements of our customer."

ENBIC - a cornerstone for regional security and mobility

Nigeria's Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo hailed the rollout as "a major milestone in regional security and migration management." In an X post, the minister added:

"ENBIC is the backbone of a modern identity and security system capable of transforming border control and intelligence gathering, with a reliable identification that is essential to national and regional security. The secure ID card will revolutionise travel across West Africa while promoting economic growth and renewing the fight against trans-border crimes and irregular migration."

Leading role in secure identity solutions

Beyond physical ID cards and passports, OSD offers a full portfolio for issuance systems (Biometric Enrrolment, AFIS/ABIS, Personalisation, PKI) and ID Wallet solutions that enable seamless integration between paper-based and electronic identity ecosystems. The company's turn-key approach is already trusted by ministries, immigration authorities, and other institutions worldwide.

For further information on OSD, please visit https://www.staatsdruckerei.at/en/ or contact:

Thomas Pascher
Head of Marketing & Communications
Austrian State Printing Company
+43 664 88690977
pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/osds-personalisation-system-powers-launch-of-ecowas-national-biometric-id-card-in-nigeria-302762830.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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