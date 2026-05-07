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PR Newswire
07.05.2026 15:54 Uhr
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Austrian State Printing Company: Euphoria Press Leads Deployment of ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card in Nigeria, Powered by OSD Personalisation Technology

ABUJA, Nigeria and VIENNA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euphoria Press, the prime contractor for the ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card (ENBIC) project in Nigeria under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, has successfully led the design, development, and deployment of the nationwide identity ecosystem, officially launched on 28 November 2025.

As the backbone of the ENBIC programme, Euphoria Press delivered a comprehensive, end-to-end solution covering biometric enrolment infrastructure, identity data management systems, secure card production, and integration with national security and immigration frameworks.

To support the personalisation layer of the project, Austrian State Printing Company(OSD) provided its advanced personalisation platform, contributing to the secure and efficient issuance of the biometric ID cards in collaboration with Euphoria Press and the Nigeria Immigration Service. This collaboration highlights the strength of strategic partnerships in delivering large-scale national identity programmes across the ECOWAS region and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Delivering a Fully Integrated Identity Ecosystem

Under the ENBIC initiative, Euphoria Press implemented a full-stack identity solution, including:

  • Nationwide biometric enrolment systems
  • Central identity database and verification infrastructure
  • Secure card production and issuance systems
  • Integration with border control and migration management platforms
  • End-to-end system orchestration and operational management

This holistic approach positions ENBIC as one of the most advanced identity programmes in the region.

Advanced Personalisation Powered by OSD

OSD's personalisation solution, "PIA - Personalisation in Action," forms a key component of the issuance workflow. The modular platform enables:

  • Import and processing of enrolment data
  • Data vetting and validation
  • High-security card personalisation
  • Quality assurance within a modern user interface

For further information on OSD's personalisation technology and upcoming projects in the ECOWAS region, please visit https://www.staatsdruckerei.at/en/.

Contact:
Thomas Pascher
Head of Marketing & Communications
Austrian State Printing Company
+43 664 88690977
pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/euphoria-press-leads-deployment-of-ecowas-national-biometric-id-card-in-nigeria-powered-by-osd-personalisation-technology-302765734.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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