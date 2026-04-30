62 new claims were acquired via staking.

Jericho property is 370% larger.

Jericho property now measures approx. 5.4 by 1.5km.

Jericho property now covers all the known mineralization identified by previous operators.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that an additional 62 claims were acquired via staking, which has increased the size of the Jericho property by 370%. The Jericho property is comprised of 85 mineral claims, covers 1,683 acres (or 6.8 square kilometres) and measures approximately 5.4 km by 1.5 km.

The Jericho Property is located in Lincoln County, eastern Nevada, approximately 40 km northeast of Pioche. The property is located within Nevada's Eastern Calderas region, a well-established geological setting formed by large-scale volcanic activity within the Great Basin. This region is characterized by thick sequences of volcanic rocks that are very favourable host rocks for epithermal mineralizing systems.

The exploration target at Jericho is a low sulphidation epithermal deposit; the gold and silver mineralization in the property consists of structurally controlled quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork zones hosted in andesites that are variably silicified, propylitized, and argillized.

The property is host to two sub-parallel northeast striking mineralized trends:

The West Trend, which has been traced for approximately four kilometres, is host to the Helen, Tempa, and Fluorite Flat Zones; and,

the East Trend, which has been traced for approximately two kilometres, is host to the President's, Miramonte, and Northeast Zones.

"Expanding the footprint of the property is a key part of our growth strategy," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., VP, Exploration of Maverick Gold and Silver, "we now have sufficient land to fully explore the mineralizing system as we advance the property towards a drill program."

Prior to staking, the Company took a grab sample from dump material beside the historic Miramonte working. This sample was composed of pale greenish white, brecciated quartz-rich vuggy material and returned 2.50 g/t gold and 188.0 g/t (or 4.54 ounces per ton) silver.

Sample ID Easting Northing Target Au ppm Ag ppm

As ppm Ba ppm Mo ppm Sb ppm





















GS2523 757713 4204504 Miramonte 2.5 188

9.7 220 12.25 4.17

Historic data from the Jericho Property indicate that gold grades range from less than detectable to up to 52.8 g/t (or 1.5 ounces per ton). Silver grades range from less than detectable to up to 1,255 g/t (or 36.6 ounces per ton). Mineralization at Jericho appears to have a higher silver content in relation to typical low sulphidation epithermal systems. This high silver to gold ratio, in combination with the alteration of the host rocks, is interpreted by the Company to indicate that the exposed mineralization represents a higher level within the epithermal system.

The history of exploration and small-scale mining within the Jericho property dates to 1896. The property was purchased in 2010 by Fronteer Gold, which was subsequently acquired by Newmont Mining for $2.3 billion in 2011. The property was subsequently dropped a number of years later and there appears to have been no recent exploration completed, including drilling.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company and a certified independent professional geoscientist and Qualified Person as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The historical sample results referenced above are taken from prior operators' work and pre-date the Company's involvement with the property. A Qualified Person has not verified this data, and Maverick is not treating the historical results as current or any indication of the potential to develop a mineral resource. These results should not be relied upon and are referenced for illustrative purposes only. Additional work, including surface sampling, drilling, and assay verification, will be required to confirm and validate the historical information.

QA/QC Disclosure

The samples collected during the program were handled using industry-standard QA/QC procedures. Samples were sealed in individual numbered bags prior to shipment to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation, prior to assaying in ALS Global facilities in North Vancouver.

Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Various metals including silver, arsenic, and antimony are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. ALS Geochemistry meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.

As there were a limited number of samples, the Company relied on the laboratory's internal quality control checks in accordance with its accreditation requirements. Maverick will review all QA/QC results to ensure data quality before incorporating the information into the project's geological database.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295130

Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation