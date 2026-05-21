Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (OTC: VRCFF) (FSE: VR61) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM Investor Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM") that will feature industry leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world.

In addition, Maverick will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program.

AGORACOM Industry Leading Artificial Intelligence Content

As the pioneer of online investor relations and digital marketing for over 25 years, AGORACOM launched its AI Content Showcase earlier this year. AGORACOM demonstrated how the use of Artificial Intelligence content will provide Maverick with an ability to create faster, stronger and emotional connections telling the Company story to global investor audiences including:

AI Movie Trailer: A Cinematic Presentation Of Our Story As A Movie Trailer

A Cinematic Presentation Of Our Story As A Movie Trailer Small Cap Odyssey: A Time Warp Journey Of Our Company's Journey

A Time Warp Journey Of Our Company's Journey AI Avatars: A Demographic Mix Of Storytellers To Reach Different Audiences

A Demographic Mix Of Storytellers To Reach Different Audiences Multilingual Avatars: A Mix of French, German, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic Storytellers

"AGORACOM's AI-driven investor engagement platform provides Maverick with an opportunity to expand awareness of our exploration portfolio and communicate our progress to a broader global audience," stated Glen R. Watson, President & CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver. "As we continue advancing our gold, silver, and copper projects in British Columbia and Nevada, we believe consistent, transparent communication is essential. The launch of our Verified Forum and AI-generated content campaign will help investors better understand our strategy, exploration activities, and the long-term potential of our assets in established mining jurisdictions."

Significant Exposure Through AGORACOM Digital Network

Maverick will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impressions, content marketing, and social media engagement across the entire AGORACOM network.

In 2025, AGORACOM surpassed 900 million lifetime page views from 9 million investors who visited AGORACOM's channels over 75 million times, shattering industry engagement rates by more than 350%.

AGORACOM.com, is ranked in the top 0.15% of all sites in the world by Amazon's Alexa website ranker before it was recently retired by Amazon.

AGORACOM engagement rates on X have ranked 260% above industry standards for multiple years, while its YouTube channel generated over 127,000 hours of videos viewed by small-cap investors over the last 4 years.

Verified Forum For Management And Shareholders

AGORACOM Verified Forums for civil engagement between shareholders and management completes the engagement cycle by providing stakeholders with a community that provides full transparency, communications efficiency for companies and FUD protection from nefarious investors who use misinformation and disinformation to hurt companies.

The Maverick Hub, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time, can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/MaverickGoldandSilver

The Maverick discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/MaverickGoldandSilver/forums/discussion

Shares For Services

FEES: $CDN 125,000 + HST

$25,000 worth of shares (+HST) will be issued in 5 instalments:

$25,000 + HST Shares For Services upon commencement April 15, 2026

$25,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of third month July 15, 2026

$25,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of sixth month October 15, 2026

$25,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month January 15, 2027

$25,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of term April 30, 2027

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period, calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298323

Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation