Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and exhibiting at the 121 Mining Investment Conference London, taking place May 11-12, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

The conference is recognized as one of the premier global mining investment events, bringing together mining companies and institutional and private investors through curated one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities.

Attendees are invited to connect with the Maverick management team to learn more about the Company's portfolio of gold, silver, and copper exploration projects in British Columbia and Nevada, as well as the Company's ongoing strategy to advance shareholder value through focused exploration and project development initiatives.

"We are pleased to have both Peter Baxter, Senior Advisor, and myself representing Maverick at 121 Mining London this year," stated Glen Watson, President & CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. "The conference provides an important opportunity to expand our international investor outreach and present Maverick's exploration strategy and project portfolio to a highly engaged global mining audience. We look forward to meeting with investors and industry participants as we continue advancing our assets in Nevada and British Columbia."

Event Details

Conference: 121 Mining Investment London

Dates: May 11-12, 2026

Venue: Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7BX

About 121 Mining Investment London

121 Mining Investment London is a leading international mining investment conference that connects mining companies with a curated network of institutional investors, private equity groups, family offices, and high-net-worth investors through pre-arranged one-to-one meetings. The event provides companies with a focused platform to present their projects, discuss strategy, and build relationships within the global mining investment community.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation