

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris, Inc.(ENTG), a supplier of critical materials and solutions for industries, said on Thursday that it has appointed Sukhi Nagesh as chief financial officer with effect from May 18.



Subsequently, Mike Sauer, who has been serving as interim CFO since March 1, will continue in his original role as vice president, chief accounting officer. Earlier, the company appointed Sauer as interim CFO after Linda LaGorga stepped down as chief financial officer following a mutual deal with Entegris.



Nagesh will join Entegris from Nielsen, where he currently serves as Head of Corporate Development and M&A, responsible for leading M&A strategy, planning. and execution. Earlier, he worked as vice president of corporate development, strategy, and investor relations at GlobalFoundries, a maker of semiconductors.



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