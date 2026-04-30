374Water, Inc.: 374Water Destroys Over 99.9% of PFAS 'Forever Chemicals' in U.S. Military Destruction Demonstration Project

Third-Party Test Results Presented by ARCADIS Confirm Greater Than 99.9% Destruction and Removal Efficiency for Concentrated PFAS Wastes

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company, today announced the public release of U.S. government PFAS destruction test results using AirSCWO. The results come from 374Water's participation in an official project led by the US government's Defense Innovation Unit ("DIU") and the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program ("ESTCP").

AirSCWO Destroys PFAS - Permanently

Unlike conventional treatment approaches that filter or concentrate PFAS, AirSCWO permanently destroys organic contaminants. Results were evaluated by a third party and presented by Arcadis, a global leader in environmental engineering, which served as the Company's independent project partner.

"Performing technical demonstrations at scale, such as this DIU project, are essential to build trust within government agencies," said Howard Teicher, the Company's VP, Government. "Watching AirSCWO PFAS-contaminated waste streams, in some cases to a NON-DETECT or single-parts per trillion level, affirms that this technology is ready for operational use."

AirSCWO was evaluated with six distinct PFAS-contaminated waste streams and met or exceeded every key performance objective. Results were evaluated by a third party and presented by Arcadis, a global leader in environmental engineering, which served as the Company's independent project partner. These wastes are the types of concentrated, hard-to-treat waste streams generated at military bases, industrial facilities, and municipal water systems nationwide. The independently validated results demonstrate that AirSCWO achieved greater than 99.9% destruction and removal efficiency ("DRE") across all four highly concentrated PFAS liquid waste streams, and greater than 90% DRE for solid waste streams:

Allonnia SAFF40 Foam Fractionate - Total PFAS DRE of 99.9998%, with effluent concentrations at or below method detection limits across all primary analytes

Cyclopure DEXSORB Media Regenerant Still Bottoms - Aggregate PFAS DRE of 99.95% , exceeding 99.99% for PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS, and 6:2 FTS

ECT2 SORBIX RePURE IX Regenerant Still Bottoms - Aggregate PFAS DRE of 99.996%

AFFF (Aqueous Film Forming Foam; C8 & C6 Blend) - Aggregate PFAS DRE of 99.997% , exceeding 99.999% for PFOS, PFOA, and 6:2 FTS

Spent AIX/GAC Mixture - Over 97.5% aggregate PFAS DRE, exceeding 99.5% for PFOS and PFOA

Spent GAC - Aggregate PFAS DRE greater than 90%, exceeding 99.9% for PFOS and PFOA

All testing followed EPA Method 1633 for liquid-phase PFAS analysis, with supplemental air emissions monitoring conducted via multiple validated federal methods. Critically, hydrogen fluoride stack emissions were non-detectable across all six tests - confirming that AirSCWO fully mineralizes these highly recalcitrant fluorinated organic compounds with no hazardous air emissions.

"These results represent a defining moment for AirSCWO and for the PFAS destruction market as a whole," said Dr. Raj Melkote, Chief Technology Officer for 374Water Inc. "What Arcadis and Clean Earth helped us demonstrate is not just that AirSCWO works - it's that it works across the hardest waste streams, under the most rigorous federal protocols, with third-party analytical data that leaves no room for ambiguity. That we can reduce 75,000,000 nanograms per liter of PFOS in firefighting foam down to less than 120 parts per trillion (less than the reporting limit) is not a theoretical laboratory result. It represents full-scale performance, independently verified, with real-world scenarios and at the exact conditions the market demands. We expect to see the industry respond strongly to this data."

A Large and Growing Market Opportunity

The PFAS problem spans virtually every segment of the water and waste management industry from military installations remediating impacted soil and groundwater, to municipal utilities facing costly biosolids disposal constraints, to landfill operators handling billions of gallons of PFAS-laden leachate each year. Regulatory pressure to move beyond conventional approaches toward permanent destruction solutions is accelerating rapidly, driven by tightening federal and state discharge limits, liability uncertainty and public health concerns.

Importantly, conventional technologies don't destroy PFAS - they concentrate it, creating a residual waste problem that still needs to be solved. AirSCWO is the final step in that treatment chain: receiving the concentrated PFAS residuals that other technologies produce and permanently destroying them and thus eliminating all long-term risks associated with these wastes.

The full results were publicly presented at the Northeast Waste Management Officials Association ("NEWMOA") Science of PFAS Conference on April 16, 2026, by Baxter Miatke, PE, PFAS Treatment Technology Lead at Arcadis, and Lauren March, PE, PFAS Destruction Subject Matter Expert at Arcadis.

374Water will be sharing these results and discussing SCWO applications at its upcoming conference appearances.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a leading cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-destroys-over-99.9-of-pfas-forever-chemicals-in-u.s.-military-destruction-demons-1162788