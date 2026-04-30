

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - OMV AG (OMV.DE), an integrated oil, gas, and petrochemical company, on Thursday reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter, mainly impacted by drop in revenue.



Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders of the parent fell 22% to €323 million.



Clean CCS earnings per share declined 21% to €0.99.



Clean CCS operating result dropped 12% to €1.025 billion.



Sales from continuing operations decreased 6% to €5.855 billion.



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