

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), a manufacturer of engineered industrial products and equipment, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, net income increased to $768 million from $700 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.66 versus $2.38 last year.



Operating income rose to $1.02 billion from $951 million in the prior year.



Operating revenue increased to $4.02 billion from $3.84 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company raises its full-year 2026 earnings per share guidance to a range of $11.10 to $11.50.



The company is continuing to expect revenue growth of 2% to 4%



Share repurchases is anticipated to be approximately $1.5 billion.



In the pre-market trading, Illinois Tool Works is 5.96% lesser at $250 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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