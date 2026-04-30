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WKN: A2DNKR | ISIN: US6792951054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OK
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 15:59
62,84 Euro
-3,62 % -2,36
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OKTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKTA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,6162,8916:21
62,4062,5616:15
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
125 Leser
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Former Okta President of Auth0, Shiven Ramji, to Join Cellebrite as President, Products and Technology

Ronnen Armon to Retire

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Shiven Ramji as President of Products and Technology. In this role, Ramji will lead the Company's product and technology organization, driving innovation and execution of Cellebrite's industry-leading Digital Investigative and Intelligence platform. Ramji will start on May 4, 2026 and succeed Ronnen Armon, who will be retiring in a few months after the transition is complete.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shiv to Cellebrite. Shiv's impressive track record, experience and expertise will be critical as we continue to accelerate the pace of AI adoption and innovation in our products to support our customers and deliver on our mission of protecting communities, nations and businesses," said Thomas E. Hogan, CEO of Cellebrite. "I would like to thank Ronnen Armon for his leadership and many significant contributions to Cellebrite's success over the last five years, including transforming the Company into an AI-first, market-leading public company. On behalf of the employees of Cellebrite, I want to wish Ronnen all the best as he enters this well-deserved chapter of his life."

Ramji brings a wealth of experience to Cellebrite and a track record of scaling high-growth technology companies and leading product and technology organizations through periods of significant growth and transition. He joins from Okta, where he served as President of Auth0, managing a $1 billion ARR business and overseeing its product, data, security and technology strategy and execution. Before Auth0 and Okta, Ramji served as the Senior Vice President of Product at DigitalOcean, and held leadership positions at global brands including Amazon, NBCUniversal, LiveIntent and The Nielsen Company.

"I am honored to join Cellebrite and lead a team that is dedicated to making a real difference in the world," said Shiven Ramji. "Cellebrite's commitment to innovation is fundamental to its inspiring mission. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance and broaden our product offerings, and empower our customers to make the world a safer place."

Ramji is an active angel investor and startup advisor, with a deep commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. He currently serves on the boards of Products That Count and Aiven.io.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms
References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. We provide a comprehensive, integrated Digital Intelligence platform that enables our customers to unify their investigative lifecycle and manage digital evidence. The Cellebrite platform allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Jackie Labrecque
Director of Content Strategy and Operations
Jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com
+1 771.241.7010

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969340/Cellebrite_Shiven_Ramji.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855183/5945547/Cellebrite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-okta-president-of-auth0-shiven-ramji-to-join-cellebrite-as-president-products-and-technology-302758130.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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