EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Provides Capital Structure Update Regarding CEO Equity Restructuring Initiative



30.04.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Roldan Levy, has initiated a capital structure initiative pursuant to which up to fifty percent (50%) of his restricted common stock holdings are expected to be canceled in exchange for a newly designated class of preferred equity. This initiative is intended to support the Company's broader capital structure objectives, including optimization of its common equity base, enhancement of long-term strategic flexibility, and alignment of executive equity participation with broader corporate development goals. Management believes that, upon implementation, the transaction is expected to contribute to a more disciplined equity framework and support the Company's evolving long-term strategic initiatives, including future financing opportunities, strategic partnerships, and broader operational development. The Company also believes that this capital structure initiative is expected to strengthen alignment between executive leadership and long-term corporate performance objectives while reinforcing management's commitment to disciplined growth and shareholder-oriented development. "This initiative reflects my long-term commitment to the Company's strategic development and disciplined capital structure management," said Kevin Roldan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. "As we continue advancing our broader healthcare technology strategy, I believe proactive capital structure planning will support stronger long-term positioning while reinforcing our commitment to sustainable shareholder value creation." The Company is currently finalizing the structure and designation of the new preferred equity as part of the implementation process and expects to provide additional updates as final corporate actions are completed. Catalyst Crew continues to advance its transition into AI-enabled healthcare, with a focus on telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, and data-driven clinical insights across underserved markets. The Company will continue to evaluate strategic initiatives designed to support its long-term development and will provide additional updates as appropriate. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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