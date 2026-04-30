Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) ("Lumina Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its oversubscribed, upsized initial public offering and secondary offering of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering").

The Offering includes a treasury offering by the Company for total gross proceeds of $312,470,000 and a secondary offering of Common Shares held by a selling securityholder of the Company for total gross proceeds of $93,742,500, each at a price of $12.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of $406,212,500.

The Company has also granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 4,874,550 Common Shares from treasury at a price of $12.50 per Common Share for additional gross proceeds of $60,931,875, if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Offering will be up to $467,144,375.

The Offering was managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., SCP Resource Finance LP and Stifel Canada (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LMCU".

The Offering was completed pursuant to a final long form prospectus dated April 23, 2026 (the "Prospectus"), filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to apply to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (the "WSE") for the Common Shares to be admitted and introduced to the WSE. The Company will be authorized to apply for the admission and introduction of the Common Shares for trading on the WSE once the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) approves the Polish language prospectus in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended). The Offering is not conditional on listing on the WSE.

The Common Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Unless otherwise indicated, all references to dollar amounts in this news release are to Canadian dollars.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals is a mineral exploration and development company advancing three copper and silver projects in south-western Poland with sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-type deposits. Lumina's portfolio includes the Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects, which collectively represent one of the most significant copper-silver discoveries in Europe in recent decades. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 with a dedicated in-country team.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: whether the Underwriters will exercise the Over-Allotment Option and the timing thereof and listing of the Common Shares on the WSE and the timing thereof.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions that the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's properties; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; whether the listing of the Common Shares on the WSE will be obtained; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; changes to the taxation regime in Poland; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations, including risks related to mining at depth; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.