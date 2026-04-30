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WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 15:32
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0040,00515:51
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Total Voting Rights

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( " QBT " or " the Company ")

Total Voting Rights

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology, advises that for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 1,608,083,941 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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