Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2026
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( " QBT " or " the Company ")
Total Voting Rights
Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology, advises that for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 1,608,083,941 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.