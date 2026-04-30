Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Schedules Crane Day as Final Installation Phase Begins at Midland, Texas Facility

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. ("WEC" or the "Company"), a resource recovery and alternative energy company focused on converting non-recyclable waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that Crane Day has been scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026. The event marks the start of final system installation at the Company's flagship Midland, Texas facility and represents the final major construction milestone prior to commissioning.

During Crane Day, the Company's core waste conversion system will be set onto its permanent foundation, transitioning the project from construction into final system integration. Following installation, the Company intends to complete electrical connections, system integration, and pre-operational testing in advance of commissioning activities.

Final Step Before Commissioning

Crane Day is a defining milestone in the development of WEC's first commercial-scale waste conversion system. It marks the Company's transition from infrastructure development to system activation.

"This represents the convergence of years of planning, engineering, and construction," said Scott Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is focused on executing a safe and successful installation, followed by a disciplined commissioning process."

The Company is working diligently with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete its annual audit and intends to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission next week.

As previously disclosed, the audit timeline reflects the complexity of reconciling 2025 cross-border equipment procurement and related regulatory compliance activities, including coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement documentation requirements, and adjustments related to evolving tariff structures and government-related delays.

2025: A Transformational Year

During 2025, the Company:

Secured and advanced site development at its Midland, Texas facility;

Navigated complex international logistics and regulatory frameworks associated with cross-border procurement;

Achieved United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)certification for 2025/2026;

Received and staged core processing equipment;

Continued development of its proprietary digital and monitoring systems;

Filed a patent application for its automated carbon credit platform;

Filed for trademark protection of its WEFuel brand;

Secured feedstock sourcing relationships, including becoming a vendor for Midland County, while advancing potential offtake pathways.

The Company believes the work completed during 2025 has positioned it to enter full operational mode in 2026, subject to successful commissioning and the risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Industry Backdrop and Looking Ahead

WEC's waste-to-energy model is designed to convert non-recyclable waste into domestic energy products, aligning with several key industry trends, including growing electricity demand, increased focus on energy diversification, and continued attention to landfill reduction.

The Company's strategy is built around its Core Four pillars:

Landfill Diversion - Reducing environmental impact by diverting non-recyclable waste from landfills;

U.S.-Based Energy Production - Supporting domestic energy supply through the conversion of waste into usable fuel products;

Environmental Value Creation - Advancing sustainability initiatives through carbon credit utilization and emissions accountability;

Stakeholder Value Creation - Driving long-term value for shareholders and employees through disciplined growth and scalable operations.

With Crane Day scheduled and audit work nearing completion, the Company believes it is approaching an important operational inflection point as it advances toward commissioning and initial revenue-generating operations. Additional updates regarding commissioning activities and the Company's Form 10-K filing will be provided as they become available.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB:WAST) is a resource recovery and alternative energy company developing waste-to-energy infrastructure and assets in the United States. The Company is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act registrant. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco. Investor disclosures are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the timing of Crane Day, commissioning and related operational activities, the timing of SEC filings, and the Company's transition to revenue-generating operations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including delays or cost overruns in installation, integration, or commissioning; the Company's ability to complete its audit and timely file required SEC reports; the need for additional capital; the realization of anticipated revenue streams; and the additional risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors disclosed therein, before making any investment decision.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-schedules-crane-day-as-final-installation-phase-begins-at-midland-tex-1162864