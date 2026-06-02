Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Shifts Focus to Revenue Generation as Midland Operations Advance Toward Commissioning

Company to Present Revised Commissioning Timeline and Second Half 2026 Operating Plan During June 25 Investor Call

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a waste-to-energy company focused on converting waste tires and other non-recyclable materials into valuable products, today that it will host an investor update call on June 25, 2026 from its Midland, Texas operating facility to provide shareholders with management's operating plan for the second half of 2026, including a revised commissioning schedule, new revenue generation initiatives, and the Company's outlook for commercial operations.

Management believes the Company is entering a significant new phase in its development as it simultaneously advances final construction activities, equipment integration, feedstock preparation, commissioning readiness, and new revenue-generating initiatives. Management expects these efforts to define the Company's operational focus throughout the second half of 2026 as Waste Energy continues progressing toward commercial operations.

The Company currently has accumulated a considerable stockpile of waste tires on site in Midland. These tires will serve as feedstock for future waste conversion activities while also supporting newly launched tire preparation and material recovery initiatives designed to generate revenue prior to commencement of full waste conversion operations.

As part of its broader operational strategy, the Company recently executed a Letter of Intent and purchased specialized tire processing equipment designed to support both new revenue-generating activities and feedstock preparation efforts. Management expects these initiatives to begin generating revenue as early as June 2026 while simultaneously preparing tire inventory for future waste conversion operations. The Company believes this process has the potential to improve feedstock quality, increase operational efficiency, and enhance the overall economics of its waste conversion platform while creating additional revenue opportunities prior to full commissioning.

"The first half of 2026 was focused on deploying equipment, developing our Midland facility, securing feedstock, and establishing the operational foundation of the business," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy Corp. "As we move into the second half of the year, our priorities are clear: complete the final stages of construction and commissioning of our first waste conversion system while simultaneously expanding revenue-generating activities across our platform. We believe these parallel initiatives position the Company to make meaningful progress toward commercial operations."

Gallagher continued, "During our June 25 investor call, we will provide shareholders with a revised commissioning schedule for our Midland facility, discuss revenue-generating activities that are expected to commence this month, and present management's operating plan for the balance of 2026. The call will be conducted from our Midland site and is intended to provide investors with a comprehensive update on our progress toward commissioning, revenue generation, and commercial operations."

Management believes the combination of continued commissioning progress, feedstock preparation activities, and the launch of new revenue-generating initiatives has the potential to make the second half of 2026 a transformational period in the Company's development.

The Company also announced that it has engaged M&K CPAS, PLLC of Houston, Texas as its new independent registered public accounting firm. M&K is an established PCAOB-registered accounting firm with nearly twenty years of experience serving public company clients. M&K is a significant upgrade for Waste Energy as they rank in the top firms in the US for both PCAOB public company completed audits and NASDAQ clients.

Management believes the engagement of M&K represents an important step toward returning to fully reporting status and pursuing its longer-term objective of regaining qualification for the OTCQB marketplace and beyond. While completing the audit process remains an important corporate objective, management emphasized that its primary operational focus remains centered on revenue generation, feedstock preparation, commissioning, and commencement of commercial operations.

Additional details regarding participation in the shareholder call will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (WAST) is a waste-to-energy company focused on transforming non-recyclable waste materials, including waste tires and plastics, into valuable energy products and recoverable commodities. Through its modular waste conversion technology platform and related material recovery initiatives, the Company seeks to create multiple revenue opportunities across the waste value chain while supporting landfill diversion, domestic energy production, and environmentally responsible waste management. Waste Energy is currently advancing commercial operations at its Midland, Texas facility and evaluating additional opportunities to expand its waste conversion platform.

For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenue generation, feedstock preparation activities, tire processing initiatives, commissioning schedules, commercial operations, operational efficiencies, expected waste conversion outputs, future business opportunities, audit completion, SEC reporting status, OTCQB qualification, future growth initiatives, and management's expectations for the second half of 2026.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to delays in commissioning, construction or equipment integration challenges, feedstock availability, market conditions, regulatory developments, audit completion timelines, financing availability, customer demand, operational performance, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings and disclosures.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-shifts-focus-to-revenue-generation-as-midland-operations-advance-towa-1172751