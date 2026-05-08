Waste Energy Corp. Sets 175,000 Pounds of Core Equipment in Single-Day Installation, Clearing Path to Commissioning at Midland Facility

"Crane Day" Marks Transition From Construction to Final Integration as Company Approaches First Revenue-Generating Operations

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. ("WEC" or the "Company"), a resource recovery and alternative energy company focused on converting non-recyclable waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that it has successfully installed the core equipment for its first commercial-scale waste conversion system at its Midland, Texas facility - a defining operational milestone that moves the Company materially closer to commissioning and revenue-generating operations.

On May 7, 2026, WEC's construction team lifted and positioned approximately 175,000 pounds of primary waste-to-energy conversion equipment onto the system foundation - a combined weight comparable to that of a fully loaded Boeing 737 commercial aircraft. The installation included the Company's core thermal processing units and supporting system components. The single-day operation, internally designated "Crane Day," represents one of the most significant construction milestones in the Company's history and concludes the heavy civil and structural phase of the Midland buildout.

"Crane Day is the moment this project stopped being a construction site and started becoming an operating facility," said Scott Gallagher, CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "Setting the core system in a single day is the culmination of years of planning, disciplined site preparation, and engineering work by our team, and it puts us on a direct path to commissioning. Midland is our first commercial deployment, but it's also our template - every milestone we hit here accelerates the timeline for our next sites."

With the heavy equipment now in place, the Company's focus shifts to final interconnection work, including electrical, piping, welding, controls integration, and system testing. WEC expects these activities to progress over the coming weeks as the facility advances toward initial commissioning.

Strategic Position in the Permian Basin

The Midland facility represents the Company's first commercial-scale deployment of its modular waste conversion technology platform, designed to convert waste tires and other non-recyclable waste streams into usable energy products while supporting landfill diversion. The Company believes Midland's location offers strategic advantages through its proximity to feedstock supply, established energy infrastructure, and industrial fuel demand within the Permian Basin.

WEC has previously announced agreements and relationships supporting feedstock supply, recovered material sales, and participation in regional cleanup and landfill diversion initiatives, including the Basin Beautification Project.

A Platform Built to Scale

The modular design of WEC's waste conversion technology is intended to allow future deployments to benefit from the operational experience, engineering refinements, and process efficiencies developed during the Midland buildout and commissioning process. Concurrently, the Company is advancing planning for additional facilities and evaluating expansion opportunities in regions with strong feedstock availability and energy demand as management believes WEC is approaching a meaningful operational inflection point in its transition toward revenue-generating operations.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB:WAST) is a resource recovery and alternative energy company developing waste-to-energy infrastructure and assets in the United States. The Company is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act registrant. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco. Investor disclosures are available at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the timing of Crane Day, commissioning and related operational activities, the timing of SEC filings, and the Company's transition to revenue-generating operations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including delays or cost overruns in installation, integration, or commissioning; the Company's ability to complete its audit and timely file required SEC reports; the need for additional capital; the realization of anticipated revenue streams; and the additional risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors disclosed therein, before making any investment decision.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp.-sets-175-000-pounds-of-core-equipment-in-single-day-installatio-1165320