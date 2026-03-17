Waste Energy Corp. Files Trademark for WEFuel as It Prepares to Launch Waste-to-Energy Facility; Appoints Astrophysicist to Lead R&D Initiative

Trademark Filing Marks First Step Toward Multi-Segment Fuel Business Based on Recycled Plastics and Tires - Midland Facility on Track for Installation

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a clean-energy company focused on converting waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that it has officially filed a trademark application for its WEFuel brand, signaling the formal launch of a new phase in the Company's mission to transform waste into clean, affordable energy.

The filing establishes WEFuel as a cornerstone of WEC's expanding commercial strategy - one aimed at delivering recycled fuel solutions across production, distribution, and retail channels.

A Brand Built for the Future of Fuel

WEFuel is not a single product, it is a complete ecosystem. As WEC matures, the WEFuel brand will anchor three distinct and complementary lines of business:

WEFuel Delivery - A direct fuel delivery service bringing clean, recycled fuel to homes, marinas, and commercial facilities, making sustainable energy as convenient as any conventional option.

WEFuel Recycled Fuel Products - A branded line of fuel products derived entirely or partially from waste plastics and tires, converting what the world throws away into energy that moves it forward.

WEFuel Station Network - A branded network of recycled fuel stations designed not only to power vehicles, but to champion the health of the drivers who use them creating a retail experience that puts people and planet first.

"The trademark filing of WEFuel represents more than a legal milestone; it establishes our foundation for a national clean energy brand designed to operate across production, distribution, and retail. At a time of increasing energy demand and supply uncertainty, we believe fuels derived from domestic waste streams represent a strategic opportunity to build long-term enterprise value in one of the world's largest industries. Our goal is a fully integrated platform capable of serving customers at fueling stations, commercial sites, and directly at their homes. WEFuel is intended to become the outward expression of Waste Energy Corp.'s long-term strategy, and this filing marks the first formal step toward that objective."

- Scott Gallagher, CEO, Waste Energy Corp.

Astrophysicist Marley McBride Named R&D Project Lead

To accelerate the science underpinning the WEFuel platform, WEC has appointed Astrophysicist Marley McBride as Research and Development Project Lead for the WEFuel clean energy initiative. McBride brings a rare combination of deep scientific discipline and systems-level thinking to one of the most critical challenges in modern energy: turning low-value waste streams into high-performance fuel at scale.

Her appointment reflects WEC's belief that solving tomorrow's energy problems requires minds trained to think beyond conventional boundaries - and that the future of fuel will be engineered, not extracted.

"Energy is everywhere, in the materials we discard, in the systems we overlook, and in the science we haven't fully applied yet. What WEC is building with WEFuel is a genuine convergence of chemistry, engineering, and vision. I am honored to lead this work, and I believe the results will speak for themselves."

Marley McBride, R&D Project Lead, WEFuel Clean Energy Initiative

Waste-to-Energy Facility on Schedule

WEC also confirmed that construction of its foundational waste-to-energy facility remains firmly on schedule. The facility's foundation is expected to be fully finished and cured in the coming weeks, at which point installation of WEC's patent pending waste-to-energy system will begin. The milestone represents a critical transition from development to production, the moment WEFuel's supply chain becomes real.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable waste into clean, U.S.-based energy assets. Through the integration of its Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov, before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp.-files-trademark-for-wefueltm-as-it-prepares-to-launch-waste-to-1148475