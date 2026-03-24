Waste Energy Corp. Sets May 15, 2026 Commissioning Date for First 15-TPD Waste Conversion System as Core Processing Unit Arrives Onsite

Final Development Phase Underway - Initial System Expected to Divert Over 100,000 Waste Tires Annually Into Domestic Energy Products

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a clean-energy company focused on converting waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced a major operational milestone: the Company has set May 15, 2026 as the commissioning date for its first 15-ton-per-day (TPD) waste conversion system.

The system's primary thermal processing unit, the core component that enables continuous conversion of waste tires into energy products, arrived onsite on March 23, 2026 at WEC's Midland, Texas facility, marking the beginning of the final development phase prior to full operations.

From Construction to Commissioning

With the arrival of the primary processing unit, WEC is transitioning from site preparation and equipment staging into full installation and systems integration. This phase includes mechanical assembly, electrical integration, emissions control setup, digital monitoring systems, and pre-operational testing. Commissioning remains on schedule for May 15, 2026, subject to standard safety verification procedures.

"This is a defining moment for Waste Energy Corp. The arrival of the core processing unit puts us on schedule for our May 15th commissioning date, the final step before we begin generating revenue. Our team has worked relentlessly to reach this point, and we are now within sight of first production."

-Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO

Addressing America's Tire Waste Crisis

Discarded tires represent one of the largest and most persistent waste challenges in the United States. According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data, the United States generates millions of tons of waste tires each year, and EPA materials note that improperly managed scrap tires can create fire risks, mosquito breeding grounds, and long-term environmental hazards.

Tires do not biodegrade. Stockpiles can become fire hazards, release toxic emissions when burned, and serve as breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

WEC estimates that its initial 15-TPD system will divert more than 100,000 waste tires per year from landfills and open stockpiles, converting them into valuable domestic energy products and reusable materials.

Turning Waste Into U.S.-Based Energy Supply

The Midland facility's first system will produce multiple outputs from waste tires, including energy-rich liquid fuels, recovered carbon materials, steel, and process gas that can be reused within the system. By sourcing feedstock locally and producing energy domestically, WEC aims to reduce reliance on imported fuels and fracking while creating a scalable model for distributed energy infrastructure.

The Company plans to add an additional 15 TPD of processing capacity in the second half of 2026 and then replicate this modular deployment model across additional locations, positioning waste-derived fuels as a growing component of the U.S. energy mix.

"This project demonstrates that waste tires are not just an environmental liability, they are a strategic energy resource. By converting discarded tires into usable fuels and materials, we are simultaneously addressing landfill diversion, environmental protection, and domestic energy production."

-Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO

Final Phase Before Initial Operations

Over the coming weeks leading to May 15th, WEC will focus on installation, system validation, regulatory compliance checks, and commissioning procedures designed to ensure safe, stable, and efficient operations from day one. Upon successful commissioning, the facility is expected to enter its initial production phase, representing the Company's first operational deployment of its waste conversion technology.

"We are entering the execution stage of our business model. May 15th moves WEC from development into real-world operations demonstrating that a circular, waste-based energy platform can be built, scaled, and deployed here in the United States."

-Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable waste into clean, U.S.-based energy assets. Through the integration of its Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov, before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp.-sets-may-15-2026-commissioning-date-for-first-15-tpd-waste-conv-1151170