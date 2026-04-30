

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.17 to $9.87 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.55 to $14.25 per share on revenues between $34.7 billion and $35.2 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.36 to $9.06 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $12.65 to $13.35 per share on revenues between $33.25 billion and $33.75 billion.



In Thursday's regular trading session, PWR is trading on the NYSE at $710.69, up $82.09 or 13.06 percent.



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