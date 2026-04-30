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WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250 | Ticker-Symbol: HD8
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 16:14
5,780 Euro
+6,25 % +0,340
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,82018:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 14:18 Uhr
17 Leser
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AS Harju Elekter Group.: Decisions of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Harju Elekter Group was held on 30 April 2026 starting at 14 p.m., at the Swissotel. The AGM was attended by 62 shareholders and their authorised representatives who represented a total of 11,503,273 votes, accounting for 61,91 % of the total votes.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval of AS Harju Elekter Group annual report of 2025

Approve the 2025 Annual Report prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board, according to which the total consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025 is 168,1 million euros, revenue is 174,0 million euros, operating profit is 12,0 million euros and net profit is 10,8 million euros.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,493,717 which accounted for 99.92% of the voted participants.

2. Approval of profit distribution

To approve the profit distribution proposal of AS Harju Elekter Group of 2025 as presented by the management board and as approved by the supervisory board as follows:

retained earnings EUR 50,598,483
Net profit for 2025 EUR 10,784,383
total distributable profit as of 31.12.2025 EUR 61,382,866
dividends (0,25 euros per share*) EUR 4,644,943
Retained earnings after profit distribution EUR 56,737,924

*Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2026, by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The list of shareholders for the payment of dividends is established on 21 May 2026 as at the end of the business day in the accounting system. The date of the change in the rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 20 May 2026. From this date, the person who acquired shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2025.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,503,273 which accounted for 100.00% of the voted participants.

3. Appointment of auditor
To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876) to perform the audit of AS Harju Elekter Group on the years 2026 and 2027. The auditor will be remunerated according to the agreement.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,423,341 which accounted for 99.31 % of the voted participants.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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