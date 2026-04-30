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WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:09
3,810 Euro
-0,78 % -0,030
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8503,97018:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 17:00 Uhr
23 Leser
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Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Akcine prekybos bendrove "APRANGA" (hereinafter the "Company") shareholders held on 30th April 2026, resolved as follows:

  1. Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements, management report and sustainability reporting assurance.

Resolution:
No decision is required on this agenda item. The information has been noted.

  1. Consolidated management report on the activities of the Company in 2025.

Resolution:
Taken for the information consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

  1. Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company (included in the Company's Consolidated management report)

Resolution:
Approve the Remuneration Report of the Company (included in the Company's Consolidated management report)

  1. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025.

Resolution:
Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025.

  1. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2025.

Resolution:
Allocate the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2025 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (Annex No. 1).

  1. Election of the firm of auditors and approval of the terms of remuneration for audit services

Resolution:

To elect UAB "Ernst & Young Baltic" as the audit firm of APB "APRANGA" for the financial year 2026 and to approve the remuneration for audit services for the financial year 2026 in the amount of up to EUR 86,000 (eighty-six thousand euros) plus VAT.
To elect PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB as the audit firm of APB "APRANGA" for the financial year 2027 and to approve the remuneration for audit services for the financial year 2027 in the amount of up to EUR 86,000 (eighty-six thousand euros) plus VAT.
To authorise the General Manager of the Company to sign audit service agreements on the terms and conditions set out in this resolution.

  1. Election of Company Board members,

Resolution:

Taking into account that the term of office of the Company's Board is expiring, to elect the following persons as members of the Company's Board for a new 4 (four) year term of office:
1) Darius Juozas Mockus
2) Vidas Lazickas
3) Jolanta Jurga (independent Board member)
4) Gintaras Juškauskas (independent Board member)
5) Pijus Mockus
6) Evelina Ivanauskiene

ENCLOSED:
Annex No. 1- Profit (loss) allocation for the year 2025

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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