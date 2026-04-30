Partners Group / Key word(s): Statement
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 30 April 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)
Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, condemns what it considers a frivolous, defamatory, and highly misleading report made yesterday by Grizzly Reports, a short-selling hedge fund, which raises questions about Partners Group's valuations practices. Partners Group is currently evaluating legal action, including filing reports with applicable regulators for potential market manipulation.
In its report, the hedge fund makes allegations that are largely based on a few specific assets within a US registered private equity fund advised by Partners Group. Across these examples, Partners Group consistently finds incorrect statements and assumptions that result in false conclusions. A summary of these examples and clarifications can be found in the Appendix to this press release. Partners Group was not approached for clarification nor input, where these falsehoods could have been corrected.
Furthermore, the allegations regarding Partners Group's wider business are likewise based on false assumptions.
Partners Group's evergreen fund platform has one of the most established track records in the industry, having launched its first fund more than 25 years ago. The firm's platform has a proven history of portfolio realizations returning multiples of invested capital to investors. For example, at its flagship US registered private equity strategy, 81% of annual gains are derived from realizations, which contrasts with an industry average of just 23%[2].
Partners Group reiterates that yesterday's allegations appear highly constructed and misleading. The firm has a robust valuation process, with valuations performed in accordance with fair value principles (IFRS 13 and US GAAP Topic 820) and regularly reviewed by auditors. Partners Group also engages independent third-party valuation firms to provide positive assurance for equity exposure valuations. Despite the report using a disproportionally small disproportionally small sample of selected assets out of a portfolio of several hundred positions, all the examples mentioned are supported by independent third-party valuation firms.
Appendix
[1] Per December 31, 2025
[2] Per latest official public reporting period for Partners Group and a peer group of the 17 largest Private Equity evergreen funds as of financial year-end.
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Media relations contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2319666
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2319666 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST