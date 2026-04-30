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WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 14:03
0,223 Euro
-1,98 % -0,005
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NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
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0,2230,22819:23
0,2250,22719:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 18:10 Uhr
124 Leser
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SAVE THE DATE: NACON CONNECT IS BACK ON MAY 7, 2026

- SAVE THE DATE -
NACON CONNECT IS BACK ON MAY 7, 2026

Lesquin, April 30, 2026 - After being postponed last February, NACON Connect 2026 will return on May 7th.
A flagship event of the year, the new edition of NACON Connect will offer players and the press the opportunity to discover NACON's new projects, for both its accessories branch and its video game publishing.
On the program for the evening: announcements of ambitious games, a preview of upcoming innovations for its range of accessories and exclusive gameplay sequences for anticipated titles such as The Mound, Edge of Memories, Endurance Motorsport Series, and the very recently announced Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish.

The conference will be broadcast on NACON's official YouTube and Twitch channels on May 7 at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PST.

For a sneak peek, check out the event teaser now: https://youtu.be/VoBGDrmfO2A

Join us on NACON's official channels on May 7 at 8:00 PM CEST / 11:00 AM PST to follow the announcements and react live. NACONCONNECT

Stay tuned! More information will be revealed very soon.
Find all NACON games and accessories on the nacongaming.com website.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press contact :
NACON - Marjorie Roy, mroy@nacon.fr

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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