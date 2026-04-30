Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Appointment of Shawn Banerji as Co-Leader of Technology Practice

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the expansion of its Technology Practice leadership team, appointing Shawn Banerji to join Jim Bethmann as co-leader of the Technology Practice.

Shawn Banerji, Newly Appointed Co-Leader of Caldwell's Technology Practice

Caldwell's Technology Practice partners with public and private companies, private equity sponsors and venture-backed enterprises across software, fintech, AI, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and analytics, and technology-enabled services. The practice serves clients across the C-suite and board, as well as critical functional leadership roles spanning product, engineering, go-to-market, operations and corporate functions.

"Under Jim's leadership, Caldwell's Technology Practice has built a strong global reputation advising companies across the tech industry," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "Artificial intelligence, data and digital transformation are reshaping competitive advantage across industries. Shawn's appointment reflects the increasing demand we are seeing from clients for leaders who can harness emerging technologies, translate innovation into enterprise value and build future-ready organizations."

Banerji brings significant experience advising public, private equity-backed and high-growth technology companies, as well as established enterprises undergoing digital transformation. He has led CEO, board and senior executive searches across software, fintech and data-driven business models, with particular depth at the intersection of technology and financial services.

As co-leader of the Technology Practice, he will work closely with Bethmann to further strengthen Caldwell's capabilities across two critical dimensions: supporting companies whose core business is technology, and helping organizations in every sector recruit the AI, digital, product and engineering leadership required to remain competitive.

"The pace of technological change continues to accelerate," said Jim Bethmann. "Adding Shawn as co-leader enhances our depth in AI, digital and next-generation technology leadership, and positions us to meet the growing needs of clients navigating transformation at scale."

Banerji added, "Jim has built a market-leading Technology Practice over more than 15 years. The opportunity ahead is defined by AI, automation and the convergence of technology with every industry. I am excited to partner with Jim and our colleagues globally to help clients design and build leadership teams that can drive innovation, manage disruption and create long-term value."

The appointment underscores Caldwell's continued investment in sector specialization and its commitment to partnering with clients to design and build extraordinary leadership teams who change the world.

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-announces-appointment-of-shawn-banerji-as-co-leader-of-1162754