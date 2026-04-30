

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF) on Thursday said its first-quarter revenues rose 4.7% on a reported basis, supported by broad-based growth across all business segments.



The company reported revenues of 9.76 billion euros, a 11.2 percent increase on an organic basis. The growth mainly came from a solid performance in Energy Management, which rose 12.8 percent on an organic basis, and Industrial Automation, which went up by 4.4 percent.



The company has also reaffirmed its full-year targets for 2026, projecting organic revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent and adjusted EBITA growth of 10 percent to 15 percent, backed by ongoing strong demand in its key markets.



SBGSF is currently trading at $321.39, up $3.96 or 1.25 percent on the OTC Markets.



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