

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $156 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $77 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $1.727 billion from $1.763 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $156 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.727 Bln vs. $1.763 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News