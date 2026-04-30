

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $203.98 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $26.15 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 69.1% to $663.41 million from $392.36 million last year.



Reddit, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $203.98 Mln. vs. $26.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $663.41 Mln vs. $392.36 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 715 To $ 725



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