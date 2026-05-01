

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Corporation (SSUMY) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY600.334 billion, or JPY498.66 per share. This compares with JPY561.859 billion, or JPY463.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to JPY7.337 trillion from JPY7.292 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY600.334 Bln. vs. JPY561.859 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY498.66 vs. JPY463.32 last year. -Revenue: JPY7.337 Tn vs. JPY7.292 Tn last year.



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