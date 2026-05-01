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WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:44
29,490 Euro
-0,34 % -0,100
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STOXX Europe 600
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ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
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ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
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29,48029,72030.04.
29,49029,70030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 April - 30 April 2026

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 April - 30 April 2026

1 mei 2026

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to the start of the €250 million share buyback programme announced on 27 March 2026.

During the week of 24 April 2026 up to and including 30 April 2026 a total of 1,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €29.18 for a total amount of € 29,175,520.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €133,335,600 representing 53.33% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Note for the editor, not for publication:
ABN AMRO Press Office: Jarco de Swart, E-mail: pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900.
ABN AMRO Investor Relations: John Heijning, E-mail: investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number +31 (0)20 6282282.

Attachment

  • 20260501 Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 April - 30 April 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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