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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
2,145 Euro
-0,69 % -0,015
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1702,18030.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2026 08:33 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 
01-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

CAIRN HOMES PLC 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS 

Dublin/London, 01 May 2026: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 
2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of 
Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in issue on 01 May 2026, is 629,002,525. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore 
the total number of voting rights is 629,002,525. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 

The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency 
(Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 
629,002,525.  
 
-ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 

Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 425976 
EQS News ID:  2319220 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319220&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.