

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC (PSON.L), an education and assessment company, on Friday reported 4% underlying sales growth in the first quarter, mainly supported by growth in Virtual Learning and Enterprise Learning & Skills.



Virtual Learning sales rose 21%, driven by enrolment growth of 15%, favourable mix, and earlier phasing of funding compared to last year.



Enterprise Learning & Skills recorded 8% growth, driven by strong demand in Enterprise Solutions and Vocational Qualifications, including contributions from strategic partnerships such as Salesforce.



Assessment & Qualifications sales declined 1%, as growth in Pearson Professional Assessments and Clinical Assessment was offset by weakness in PDRI and the loss of the New Jersey contract in US Student Assessment.



Higher Education revenue increased 2%, supported by solid performance in the U.S. Courseware business.



English Language Learning sales rose 2%, led by Institutional growth.



Looking ahead, Pearson said it remains on track to meet its 2026 guidance, expecting mid-single-digit underlying sales growth, adjusted operating profit of £640 million to £685 million at FX rates as at the end of 2025.



Over the medium term, the company aims to achieve mid-single-digit annual growth in underlying sales.



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