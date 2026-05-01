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WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
0,935 Euro
-4,59 % -0,045
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9401,00030.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2026 10:51 Uhr
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 
01-May-2026 / 09:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

1 May 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Total Voting Rights 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that the Company's total shares in issue (excluding 
treasury shares) amounts to 488,016,789 as at 30 April 2026.  

Total share capital at 30 April 2026 comprises: 

Shares (excluding treasury shares)           488,016,789 
 
Shares held in treasury                6,045,732 
 
Total share capital (including treasury shares)    494,062,521

The Company has 488,016,789 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. The above figure 488,016,789 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch      
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 426030 
EQS News ID:  2319842 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319842&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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