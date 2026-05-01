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WKN: A41YW2 | ISIN: KYG6693P1220 | Ticker-Symbol: W9V0
NASDAQ
30.04.26 | 21:01
0,640 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBO.AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBO.AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 10:18 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Robo.ai Inc.: Robo.ai CEO Issues Letter to Investors on 2025 Financial Results: Company Reaching Inflection Point with Positive Cash Flow and Business Order Delivery

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) recently filed its annual financial report for the year 2025. Benjamin Zhai, the Chief Executive Officer, issued a letter to investors and strategic partners detailing the company's strategic reorganization and operational progress since the new management team assumed their roles in May 2025.

In the AI software segment, the company is advancing its partnership with DaBoss, a Silicon Valley-based AI model data service provider. Operations for intelligent data training and collection are underway across multiple locations, aiming to deliver tens of thousands of hours of real-world interaction data and systematically realize commercial value. Additionally, Robo.ai is exploring strategic partnership opportunities with leading technology companies in the AI data application sector to address technical challenges and costs associated with large-scale data storage, transmission, and processing.

Regarding smart hardware, the company provided an operational update on April 10, 2026, confirming the production and initial delivery of commercial validation vehicles from its subsidiary, Robus. The initial batch of vehicles has passed client acceptance, and a second batch was successfully delivered and accepted in the South Asian market this week. Management views the initial fulfillment of these orders as validation of the commercial feasibility of its smart hardware strategy, and the company plans to continue allocating resources to meet global market demand.

The company continues to invest in its "Machine Economy" strategy, which seeks to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain technology with physical assets in the real world. Following his participation in the Web3 Festival in Hong Kong, the CEO characterized this technological convergence as an emerging "R2R" (Robot World to Real World) business model, drawing parallels to the booming of "O2O" business model (online-to-offline integration) around 10 years ago. As part of this ecosystem, Arkreen, a Singaporean blockchain company within Robo.ai's investment portfolio, deployed a distributed solar project named eCandle in Africa this month. This initiative establishes an innovative digital payment infrastructure for the machine economy while successfully integrating green energy, digital assets, and social responsibilities.

Addressing the 2025 financial results, management noted that the reported net loss was primarily driven by non-cash items and legacy matters. These included considerable amount of non-cash expenses related to shares issuance as well as impairment and liability provisions. Despite these accounting impacts, overall net cash flow turned positive as a result of cost controls and operational optimizations implemented in recent quarters, and the management considers this a critical positive inflection point. As a result of recent divestiture of a specific Cayman-based subsidiary, it is expected to yield a potential asset disposal gain of approximately $60 million.

As a potential strategic investment target for Robo.ai, Shanghai Jidu Auto formally entered the judicial restructuring phase on April 29, 2026, following a pre-restructuring process initiated last year. Robo.ai's potential investment is intended to secure quality technology assets and strengthen its foundational capabilities in the smart mobility sector.

Looking ahead to 2026, management acknowledges macroeconomic challenges stemming from geopolitical conditions in the Middle East, but notes that the region's increasing demand for independent supply chains, international capital, and technology presents ongoing operational opportunities that align with Robo.ai's globalized resources.

Benjamin reiterates the management team's commitment to and confidence in the transformation of Robo.ai.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building a leading global artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate "AI Software, Intelligent Hardware, and Smart Assets" to construct a unified AI operating system and an ecosystem empowered by blockchain, pioneering an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated; for further details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Website: www.roboai.io

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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