

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $646 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $690 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $5.324 billion from $4.911 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $690 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $5.324 Bln vs. $4.911 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its sales growth guidance. Colgate-Palmolivenet still anticipates sales to be up 2% to 6%, including a low-single-digit positive impact from foreign exchange.



For fiscal 2025, Colgate-Palmolive had posted sales of $20.382 billion.



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