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WKN: 915121 | ISIN: CA3759161035 | Ticker-Symbol: VGA
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 15:35
51,00 Euro
-3,77 % -2,00
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5053,0030.04.
53,0054,0030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results

MONTREAL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) ("Gildan" or the "Company") today announced that the nine nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 17, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its hybrid annual meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2026 in Montreal. Gildan also notes that a majority of the votes cast by shareholders were in favour of the reappointment of its auditor, the approval, ratification and renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan, and the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay").

The voting results are detailed below:

FORWITHHELD/AGAINST
Number- Number-
Resolution 1
Appointment of the Auditor148,645,27592.71%11,689,4217.29%
Resolution 2
Election of Directors
Michael Kneeland151,764,89598.34%2,556,2591.66%
Glenn J. Chamandy153,982,92399.78%338,2290.22%
Michener Chandlee153,183,13199.26%1,138,0970.74%
Anne-Laure Descours153,362,35799.38%958,8720.62%
Ghislain Houle150,757,86697.69%3,563,2932.31%
Mélanie Kau153,127,50999.23%1,193,7120.77%
Deepak Khandelwal153,967,88999.77%353,3340.23%
Peter Lee150,275,92797.38%4,045,3012.62%
Karen Stuckey153,782,29999.65%538,9290.35%
Resolution 3
Shareholder Rights Plan144,722,50693.78%9,598,7066.22%
Resolution 4
Say on Pay149,974,67597.18%4,346,5342.82%


About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan, Hanes, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, ALLPRO, GOLDTOE, Peds, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Bonds, as well as Champion which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications
(514) 744-8511
jhayem@gildan.com		Media inquiries:
Jonathan Binder
Director, Corporate Communications
(336) 519-6330
communications@gildan.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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