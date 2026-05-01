

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), while reporting weak first-quarter earnings despite higher revenues, on Friday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the regulated electricity service provider continues to expect operating earnings guidance range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share, midpoint of $3.57 per share.



The firm also maintained all financial guidance provided on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call, including operating earnings, credit, dividend and long-term growth guidance.



In the first quarter, net income attributable to Dominion Energy came in at $621 million or $0.69 per share, compared with $665 million or $0.77 per share last year.



Operating earnings were $847 million or $0.95 per share for the period, compared to $803 million or $0.93 per share a year ago.



The company's operating revenue for the period rose 23.1 percent to $5.02 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $64.68, up 0.26 percent, after closing Thursday's regular trading 3.2 percent higher.



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