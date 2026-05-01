Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jeymi Tambiah as Chief Medical Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EPRX) (TSX:EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary Diffusphere technology designed to optimize local, controlled drug delivery for applications with significant unmet need, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeymi Tambiah as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as well as the retirement of Dr. Mark Kowalski, Eupraxia's current CMO.

Dr. Jeymi Tambiah (MB ChB, FRCS, MS, FAPCR, FFPM), is a Board Certified Cardiothoracic Surgeon physician scientist who practiced at Guys and St Thomas' Hospitals prior to entering the biopharmaceutical industry in 2008. Dr. Tambiah brings over 18 years of experience in clinical development, medical and regulatory strategy, and product commercialization across pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Tambiah at such a pivotal development stage for Eupraxia as we advance EP-104GI in Eosinophilic Esophagitis. His extensive development and leadership experience will help drive the late-stage development and expansion of our Gastroenterology pipeline. Jeymi's deep clinical, regulatory and operational experience add additional core strength to Eupraxia's executive leadership," said Dr. James A. Helliwell, Chief Executive Officer of Eupraxia. "I also want to thank Dr. Kowalski for his important contributions in helping bring the company to this clinical stage. On behalf of all of us, I want to thank him for his leadership and wish him the very best in his retirement and his support as a senior consultant through the transition".

Dr. Tambiah has a strong track record of leading cross functional teams and advancing immunology programs, including novel therapeutics, through key late stage clinical and regulatory milestones.

"Eupraxia is at an exciting development stage with EP-104GI in EOE with several key data catalysts in the near term and the opportunity to expand into other important areas in gastroenterology. With so much opportunity to drive programs in areas of high unmet need into late-stage clinical development, combined with the additional possibilities of the Diffusphere platform, I am thrilled to join Eupraxia and work with the team to bring therapies like these to patients," said Dr Tambiah.

Dr. Tambiah earned his MBChB from the University of Manchester, his Master of Surgery from Imperial College London and trained as a Cardiothoracic Surgery specialist at the London Chest Hospital and at Guys and St Thomas' Hospitals in the UK. He also completed his Doctorate in Vascular Immunology at Imperial College and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Diffusphere, a proprietary, polymer-based micro-sphere technology, is designed to facilitate targeted drug delivery of both existing and novel drugs. The technology is designed to support extended duration of effect and delivery of drugs in a hyper-localized fashion, targeting only the tissues that physicians are wanting to treat. We believe the potential for fewer adverse events may be achieved through the precision targeting and the stable and flat delivery of the active ingredient when using the Diffusphere technology, versus the peaks and troughs seen with more traditional drug delivery methods. The precision of Eupraxia's Diffusphere technology platform has the potential to augment and transform existing FDA-approved drugs to improve their safety, tolerability, efficacy and duration of effect. The potential uses in therapeutic areas may go beyond pain and inflammatory gastrointestinal disease, where Eupraxia currently is developing advanced treatments, to also be applicable in oncology, infectious disease and other critical disease areas.

Eupraxia's EP-104GI is currently in a Phase 1b/2 trial, the RESOLVE trial, for the treatment of EoE. EP-104GI is administered as an injection into the esophageal wall, providing local delivery of drug. This is a unique treatment approach for EoE. Eupraxia also completed a Phase 2b clinical trial (SPRINGBOARD) of EP-104IAR for the treatment of pain due to knee osteoarthritis. The trial met its primary endpoint and three of the four secondary endpoints. In addition, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of later and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "suggests", "indicates", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "potential" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's expectations around the benefits of Dr. Tambiah's appointment as CMO; the interpretation of the 36-week data from the RESOLVE trial, including tissue health and symptom response; the Company's expected timing of reporting additional data from the RESOLVE trial, including the Phase 2b portion thereof; the Company's product candidates, including their expected benefits with respect to safety, tolerability, efficacy and duration of effect and their potential use in therapeutic areas beyond pain and inflammatory gastrointestinal disease; the expectations regarding the advancement of the Company's product candidates through clinical development; the results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates; the potential for the Company's technology to impact the drug delivery process; the potential market opportunity for the Company's product candidates; and potential pipeline indications. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Eupraxia's management, and are based on assumptions, including but not limited to: future research and development plans for the Company proceeding substantially as currently envisioned; industry growth trends, including with respect to projected and actual industry sales; the Company's ability to obtain positive results from the Company's research and development activities, including clinical trials; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. Although Eupraxia's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Eupraxia, including, but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the Company's limited operating history; the Company's novel technology with uncertain market acceptance; if the Company breaches any of the agreements under which it licenses rights to its product candidates or technology from third parties, the possibility that the Company could lose license rights that are important to its business; the Company's current license agreement may not provide an adequate remedy for its breach by the licensor; the possibility that the Company's technology may not be successful for its intended use; the fact that the Company's future technology will require regulatory approval, which is costly and the Company may not be able to obtain it; the possibility that the Company may fail to obtain regulatory approvals or only obtain approvals for limited uses or indications; the possibility that the Company's clinical trials may fail to demonstrate adequately the safety and efficacy of its product candidates at any stage of clinical development; the possibility that the Company may be required to suspend or discontinue clinical trials due to side effects or other safety risks; the fact that the Company completely relies on third parties to provide supplies and inputs required for its product candidates and services; the potential impact of tariffs on the cost of the Company's active pharmaceutical ingredients and clinical supplies of EP-104IAR and EP-104GI; the fact that the Company relies on external contract research organizations to provide clinical and non-clinical research services; the possibility that the Company may not be able to successfully execute its business strategy; the fact that the Company will require additional financing, which may not be available; the fact that any therapeutics the Company develops will be subject to extensive, lengthy and uncertain regulatory requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner, or at all; the impact of health pandemics or epidemics on the Company's operations; the Company's restatement of its consolidated financial statements, which may lead to additional risks and uncertainties, including loss of investor confidence and negative impacts on the Company's common share price; and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Eupraxia's public filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov). Although Eupraxia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Eupraxia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

James Meikle, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

236-330-7084

jmeikle@eupraxiapharma.com

or

Kevin Gardner, on behalf of:

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

617-283-2856

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.